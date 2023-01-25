$50,000 Powerball® with Double Play® Ticket Sold in Laurens

COLUMBIA, SC (January 24, 2023) – In last night’s Powerball® drawing, a player in South Carolina, who added Double Play® to their Powerball® ticket in Laurens, won $50,000.

The ticket was sold at the Hot Spot #2019 at 4036 Hwy. 221 S. in Laurens and won big in Monday night’s Double Play® drawing (6 – 15 – 31 – 45 – 58 and PB: 5) held after the regular Powerball® drawing. The Double Play® ticket matched four of the first five ball numbers drawn and the red Powerball® number at odds of 1 in 913,129.

For an additional $1, players can add Double Play® to their Powerball® ticket for another chance to match their Powerball® numbers in a separate drawing for a chance to win up to $10 million. Double Play® drawings are held after the Powerball® drawings on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays and can be watched online at Powerball.com.

The Powerball® jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing is $526 million.

Good luck, SC!

Please, play responsibly.