Alice J. Gregory

Alice Jeannette Gregory, formerly of Laurens, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at her home in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

Born March 5, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Robert Junior Queen and Helen Jeanette Willard.

She is survived by her husband, Jimmy Gregory; two sons (one deceased); two stepchildren; 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; a brother; two sisters; and many nieces and nephews.

To honor her wishes, no services will be held.