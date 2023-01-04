“The Pasture” steakhouse set to open doors

If all goes according to play, a new steakhouse in Clinton will open its doors by mid-January.

The Pasture, owned by Two-5 Catering & BBQ owner Marcus Cheeks, is set to open on Jan. 11 at 208 North Broad Street, pending its final state inspection.

The location is a familiar one for local residents as the former home of Patriot’s Kitchen, which closed in November.

“I alway sknew there was a need for a good steakhouse in Clinton and Laurens County, and wanted to make that our goal and bring that to fruition for my community,” Cheeks said, a former Fatz Cafe manager at the chain’s Clinton location.

Cheeks said meals for lunch and dinner will range from $9-$45 and the menu will include American fare from sandwiches to fish, chicken and, of course, steak.

“We want to provide a great product at a great price,” Cheeks said. “We don’t want The Pasture to be a once a year or once every other month place to visit. We want to be that place to get a quick meal and enjoy time with family and friends.”

Cheeks said the business is a family affair with his wife, in-laws and parents as well as a group of friends involved in the operation and creation of The Pasture.

“We’re going to put our best foot forward and provide a sense of community within the community,” he said. “Anybody who wants to can come out and have a great meal.”

Cheeks said the whole operation will be streamlined, meaning the money he saves operationally will be re-invested in the product.

“The way we will operate will allow us to keep costs down,” he said.

Cheeks, who has operated his Two-5 catering business since 2017, said he recognizes that staffing has been an issue for businesses – local and nationwide.

“We’re looking to bring in some fresh faces,” he said. We want to make a great impression on our guests and have a great, friendly staff.”

The Pasture will be open Wednesday-Friday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. for lunch and from 5-9 p.m. for dinner each night. On Saturdays, the restaurant will be open from noon until 9 p.m.

“I’ve been doing barbecue with the catering business,” Cheeks said. “But I’ve always had a special passion for steaks.”

A ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce is scheduled for Jan. 10 with the Grand Opening set for Jan. 11.