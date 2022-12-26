June W. Dean

Laurens, South Carolina

June Williams Dean, 91, of Laurens, and wife of the late Francis Marion Dean, passed away on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at Bayberry Retirement Inn, Greenwood.

Born in Spartanburg, she was the daughter of the late Lovee Williams and Myrtle Williams Lynch. June was the owner of Deans Inc., and a member of First Presbyterian Church in Laurens.

Surviving is her daughter, Karen Dean Davis (Lary) of Greenwood; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a son, Keith Irving Dean.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday (today), Dec. 28, at Forest Lawn Cemetery conducted by the Rev. Michael Post.

The family will receive friends immediately following the service.

Memorials may be made to the South Carolina Troopers Association, 4961 Broad River Road, Columbia, SC 29212.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.

The Kennedy Mortuary & Crematory