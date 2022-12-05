Little River, South Carolina

Kim Webb Kimball left this life on December 5, 2022 at the age of 60 to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Kim was born March 23, 1962 in Corning, NY to the late Leonard D. Webb and Shirley Morgan Webb, currently residing at Restoration Sr. Living at Westgate in Spartanburg, SC.

Surviving are her husband, Mark R. Kimball of Little River, SC and their three children: Brandon R. Kimball and his wife, Martha of Hendersonville, NC, Cerissa M. Kimball of Myrtle Beach, SC and Aaron M. Kimball and his wife, Addie of Raleigh, NC; six grandchildren: Phoebe, Noah, Philippa, Wren, Maverick, Zoe and one on the way!; three sisters: Cheryl Reidy and brother-in-law Harry, Kathy Magaw, Candice Phillips and brother-in-law John.

Kim was preceded in death by her father, Leonard D. Webb and brother, Lynn David Webb.

Kim was a long-term member of Bethany Presbyterian Church in Clinton, SC where she sang on the worship team and volunteered for many activities such as the Summer Youth Camp, youth ministries, puppet, mime and drama ministries. Kim was currently attending The Fathers House Church in Myrtle Beach, SC and hosted the Sunday Morning Cafe to welcome members and visitors before the service. Kim held several jobs and positions over the years at Thornwell (Clinton, SC), Presbyterian College, as well as having her own business at Salon 407 in her home for several years. Kim was an amazing artist, painting with emotion that ministered to many, speaking words of encouragement and hope. Kim was a wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend to so many and will be dearly missed.

Kim will be buried at Erwin Fairview Cemetery, close to her Father and Brother, in Painted Post, NY. There will be a Celebration of Life on January 21, 2023, at 3 PM at The Fathers House Church, 4513 Hwy Bypass South, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.

The family wishes to thank everyone that supported her in prayer, sent flowers, letters and cards of encouragement. She loved and appreciated each one.

