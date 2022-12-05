Laurens, South Carolina

Charles Metz, age 84, of Laurens, and husband of the late Phyllis Anne Sutherland Metz for 58 years, passed away Monday, December 5, 2022, at PRISMA Healthcare – Hillcrest Hospital.

Charles was born to Mildred Funchess Metz and Jacob Leonard Metz at their home in Lexington, SC. He was educated in Lexington schools where he was a member of the band, Wildcat staff, and Beta Club. After high school he was recipient of Geer Drug Company scholarship for each of his four years at USC School of Pharmacy where he graduated in 1960. He was then employed in Laurens, Walhalla, Travelers Rest, and Greenville until he finally owned his own pharmacy, Professional Drug Store, in Laurens for 21 years. He retired in 1998 from Eckerd Drug Company. After retirement, he worked part-time for pharmacies in Laurens and Joanna.

Charles was raised a Lutheran, but after marrying a Baptist preacher’s daughter, he became a Baptist where he served as a deacon, a Sunday School teacher and on various committees at First Baptist Church of Laurens.

Charles leaves behind a daughter, Charlotte Peterson (Troy) of Bamberg and a son, Phillip Metz of Laurens. He also leaves behind six grandsons: Bedell Metz, Caleb Peterson, Jonathan Peterson, Charles-Jacob Peterson, Josiah Peterson, and Christopher Peterson; one great-grandson Oakley Metz; one sister, Beverly Kyzer (Wyman) of Lexington; one brother, William Metz (Sara) of Greer; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and his wife Phyllis, he was predeceased by a grandson, Gregory Chandler Metz.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel conducted by Rev. Tim Marsh and Rev. Tommy Cox with burial following in Westview Memorial Park.

Visitation will be held at the mortuary one hour prior to the service from 10:00-11:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Boys Farm, PO Box 713, Newberry, SC 29108-0713 or to a charity of one’s choice.

