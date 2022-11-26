No-kill, non-profit, LC Humane Society working to keep doors open

Clinton, S.C. – The Laurens County Humane Society, the county’s no-kill adoption center for dogs and cats, has found itself in a state of emergency of sorts, and co- directors Brooke Spatta and Jill Mechling warned staff this past weekend that the non-prof it’s days could be numbered if it can’t get the county and local animal lovers to rally around.

It’s not at all what the co- directors or staff desire, however, and they are working on a more positive outcome.

Mechling admits that every non profit struggled through the pandemic when giving everywhere dropped dramatically. At the same time many people took on new pets but, sadly, the owner-surrendered pets brought by county residents to the Humane Society began increasing during and especially following the shut down.

Then boxes of kittens and puppies left on their doorstep also increased.

“We’re currently at 24 cats and kittens in our facility and six more in foster homes, and there are 13 dogs and puppies,” Mechling said.

While the non-profit has saved 1600 animals over the last eight years, some of these cats have grown from tiny springtime kittens to adults.

“They don’t know any different and they are happy as clams but we can’t take new kittens until some of these are adopted,” Mechling said.