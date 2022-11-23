Ford student recovering after being hit by car

A Ford Elementary School student is back at home and recovering after being struck by a car while walking to school Friday morning.

The child, a 7-year-old boy, was airlifted to Prisma Greenville Memorial Hospital with what was termed as non life-threatening injuries. An update from District 55 officials Tuesday afternoon said the student was able to walk and said he was “ready to go back to school.”

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the child was crossing Highway 221 at a crosswalk a few minutes after 7 a.m. when he was hit by a 2008 Mazda sedan.

No charges have been filed in the accident, which is still under investigation by the SCHP.

Laurens County School District 55 officials said in a release that a bus driver immediately called 911 to report the incident. The district said it provided mental health counselors, school counselors and psychologists for students at the Ford campus.