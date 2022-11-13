Laurens, South Carolina

Harriett Elizabeth Taylor Atkinson, 91, of Laurens and widow of Marvin Fredrick Atkinson passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Martha Franks Retirement Community.

Born in Laurens, she was a daughter of the late Charlton Holmes and Loree Garrett Taylor. Mrs. Atkinson retired from Milliken and was a member of Laurens Pentecostal Holiness Church.

She is survived by: her sister, Melba Taylor Fuller and husband Charles of Laurens.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by: two brothers, Charles F. Taylor and Carroll A. Taylor.

Graveside services will be 2:00 pm Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Forest Lawn Cemetery conducted by Rev. Ronnie Barnes, Rev. Brian Brock and Rev Todd Taylor.

The family will receive friends at the cemetery immediately following the graveside service.

The family will be at the home of her sister Melba Fuller.

Memorials may be made to Laurens Pentecostal Holiness Church, 26 Wallace Street, Laurens, SC 29360.

