Dateline – Lanford, South Carolina

Michael “Mike” Vincent Senn, age 69, husband of Linda Byars Senn, passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022, at Spartanburg Medical Center.

He was born April 9, 1953 in Laurens, SC and was a son of the late Harold Murphy Senn and the late Omega Mae Pitts Senn. Mike will be remembered as a loving husband, father, Papa, and brother. He was a member of Patterson Chapel United Methodist Church, Vice President of Byars Machine Shop, and President of Dusco Inc.

In addition to his wife he is survived by his children, Michael (Jodi) Senn, Michelle Runyans (Billy Rushton); grandchildren, Dawson Foster, Mackenzie Runyans, Brooklyn and Ashlyn Senn; his sisters, Edna Busailah (Mike), Dianne Strange, and Nancy Asbill; and his sister-in-law, Libby Crawford.

In addition to his parents Mike is preceded in death by his siblings, Margaret Wallace, Becky Toombs, and Billy Senn.

Graveside Services will be held Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 2 PM at the Patterson Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery with Pastor Bryan Malone officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the cemetery.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online by visiting www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral Home of Laurens is assisting the Senn family with arrangements.