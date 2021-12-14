Registrants, potential donors sought for ‘JennsTribe29325′

A simple cheek swab by a specific unknown person might just give a Clinton woman her best Christmas ever if it turns out to be from a person who provides the perfect match to cure her leukemia.

In September of 2020, Jennifer Wyatt, then 35 and married nine years to her husband, Brian Wyatt, was diagnosed with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, a rare and incurable form of blood cancer which is usually found in older men.

There are about 1,100 cases a year of CMML, according to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s website, and she and her hus- band are hoping and praying that a donor match will come about before the cancer metastasizes to other organs.

Anyone 18 to 40 can register on the blood donor website, my.bethematch.org, which sends a free cheek swab kit, and about one in 430 of those who register show up as donor matches.