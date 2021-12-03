Dateline – Laurens, South Carolina

Paul John Martinek, 89, of 288 Bucks Point Road, and husband of Barbara Self Martinek, went to be with the Lord, Friday, December 3, 2021, at his home.

Born in Chicago, IL, he was the son of the late Paul John and Dorothy Fritsch Martinek. A long-time member of Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church, Mr. Martinek was an Army veteran of the Korean War and he retired as a manager from Belk Department Store in Woodruff.

In addition to his wife Barbara, he is survived by: children, Timothy Martinek (Nancy) of Maryville, TN, Steven Martinek (Lynda Workman) of Gray Court, Michael Martinek of Laurens and Susan Martinek Mattison (Bill) of Lexington; grandchildren, Kira Martinek, Amanda Bragg, Caroline Martinek, Jessica Bentley (Michael), Ashley Martinek, Michelle Martinek, Jennifer Mooney (Jeremy) and Adam Mattison (Becca); and 11 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Paul was predeceased by a grandson, John Paul Martinek and an infant brother.

A memorial service will be held 3:00 PM Sunday, December 5, 2021, at Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Richard Cain.

The family will greet friends in the sanctuary one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

