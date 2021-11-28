Dateline – Honea Path, South Carolina

Faron Forrest Vermillion, 42, husband of Glenda Gail McCoy Vermillion, of Erwin Mill Road, died Sunday, November 28, 2021 at Self Regional Healthcare in Greenwood.

Born in Greenwood, he was a son of the late Jim Lewis Vermillion and Brenda Reeves Frederick of Ware Shoals. He had attended Donalds Baptist Church and Princeton Baptist Church. He was a truck driver for International Paper of Laurens.

Surviving are his wife of the home, three sons, Carlos Gutiernez (Sabrina) of Clinton, Michael Croft (Chyanne) of Gray Court, and Christian Vermillion of the home, three daughters, Jessica Croft of the home, Alexia Corona (Alfredo) of Greenville, and Allison Vermillion of the home, a sister, Tonia Ashley (Donnie) of Greenwood, six grandchildren, Alianah, Maddox, Joseph, Mason, Crayton, and Aaliyah, and special friends Dale Madden and David Palmer.

Memorial services will be held Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 2:30 P.M. at Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel, Honea Path with Rev. Danny Smith officiating.

The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends from 1 to 2:30 P.M. Thursday prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com.