Dateline – Laurens, South Carolina

James Clifton “Jimmy” Brownlee Jr., age 81, of 1 Martha Franks Drive, and husband of Sue Coleman Brownlee, passed away on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at Martha Franks Baptist Retirement Community.

Born in Laurens, he was the son of the late James Clifton Brownlee, Sr., and Eleanor Roper Brownlee. A Clemson College graduate, he was a U.S. Army Veteran who worked in the space program in Huntsville, AL. Mr. Brownlee enjoyed birding and hiking; he also loved nature and photography. Jimmy was a member of the Episcopal Church of the Epiphany in Laurens and retired from GE.

In addition to his wife of 57 years, he is survived by his son: James Hugh Brownlee of Atlanta, GA and numerous family members including a niece, Susan Coleman Slate and a nephew, Jon Coleman.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00PM, on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at Westview Memorial Park conducted by The Rev. Jeffrey Meadowcroft.

The family will receive friends at the cemetery immediately following the graveside service.

Memorials may be made to the Episcopal Church of the Epiphany, 225 W. Main Street, Laurens, SC 29360 or to a charity of one’s choice.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.