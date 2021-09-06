Dateline – Joanna, South Carolina

Margie Mae Boyce Rogers, 97, died Monday, September 6, 2021 at her home in Joanna, SC, surrounded by her loving family.

Born on August 20, 1924 in Sumter, SC, she was a daughter of the late Porter and Alma Baker Boyce.

Devoted to her faith, she was a member of First Pentecostal Holiness Church in Clinton, SC and loved her church family. She was active in her senior Sunday school class and participated in the Joy Club. Margie worked as a weaver at Joanna Mills and eventually retired from Whitten Center, where she was a supervisor for almost 20 years.

Margie enjoyed canning vegetables, gardening with her late husband, snapping green beans with her grandchildren and visiting the farmer’s market in Asheville, NC. She had a “green thumb” and took pleasure in keeping her yard immaculate. She enjoyed puzzles and Friday night game time with her family and had a talent for embroidering.

Margie had a good sense of humor and “loved to cut up.” She was a strong woman who truly enjoyed life and adored her family. She will be greatly missed by all that knew her.

Margie is survived by her children, John Rogers (Lisa) of Graniteville, Paul Rogers (Joyce) of Clinton, Libby Price (Skeeter) of Joanna, Patricia Pressley of Sally, Phillip Rogers (Lorraine) of Clinton, Mary Loss (Greg) of Chester, Martha Campbell of Spartanburg, and Vista Lewis (Jack) of Sally; 22 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; and 21 great-great grandchildren.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John Zimmerman Rogers; sisters, Pearlene Outlaw, Helen Hodge, and Betty Poland; brothers, Pete, Dan, and Charles Boyce; grandchildren, Michael Rogers, Paul Timothy Price, and Courtney Hoffman; and great-grandchild, Barry Finley, Jr.

A visitation took place Friday, September 10, 2021 at 2 PM at First Pentecostal Holiness Church in Clinton, SC. Funeral services followed in the sanctuary at 3 PM with a burial following in Pinelawn Memory Gardens. The family requests that all attendees wear a mask.

Memorials may be made to First Pentecostal Holiness Church, 403 Academy St, Clinton, SC 29325.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.whitakerfuneralhome.com.

Whitaker Funeral Home is honored to assist the family.