Dateline – Fountain Inn, South Carolina

Jack Elbert Marlar, 72, husband of Mosie Watts Marlar for 49 years, went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 3, 2021.

Mr. Marlar was born in Fountain Inn to the late Hugh Eugene Marlar and Audrey Hargrove Bennett Marlar. He was a lifetime member of Beulah Baptist Church, where he served as deacon and Sunday School teacher. He was an alumnus of Anderson Junior College and East Tennessee State University. Jack was a member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans History Society and a walking encyclopedia of history. He was a member of the Dixie Corvette Club and enjoyed racing Corvettes. He loved Christmas time and was the founder of the Palmetto Light Artillery. He was a lover of music, including watching marching bands and listening to orchestras.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are a daughter, Ann Maddox and husband Brad; a brother, Gene Marlar and wife Virginia; a sister-in-law, Ruth Marlar; and his beloved granddaughters, Audrey Maddox and Natalie Maddox. He was predeceased by a brother, Benny Marlar.

A Celebration of Jack’s Life, including ceremonial cannon volleys, will be held at 1 o’clock Monday at Beulah Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends in the church social hall immediately following the burial.

Memorials may be made to Laurens District 55 Band Boosters, P.O. Box 585, Laurens, SC 29360; or to the Museum and Library of Confederate History, 15 Boyce Street, Greenville, SC 29601.

Fletcher Funeral Service