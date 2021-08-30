Red Devils cancel football this week due to COVID-19

Clinton High School has announced the cancellation of its varsity and junior varsity football games scheduled this week against Newberry due to positive COVID-19 tests within the Red Devils football program.

CHS was to host Newberry Friday night at Wilder Stadium, and the JV Red Devils were to travel to Newberry Thursday.

Athletic Director Louie Alexander, who made the announcement Monday morning, said it is unclear whether the games will be rescheduled.

The Red Devils teams played against Laurens District High School this past Friday night.

LDHS is scheduled to host Union County in varsity football this Friday night. Union County has yet to play this season due to positive COVID-19 tests within its program.