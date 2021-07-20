H2O Blue withdraws permit request for proposed Wastewater Evaporation facility 

After close to two weeks of conversations and planning by concerned Clinton residents, H2O Blue, LLC, withdrew its permit request for a proposed wastewater evaporation facility on Hwy. 56, according to a media confirmation by DHEC.

“I can confirm to you that according to our Industrial Wastewater Permitting department, H20 Blue LLC withdrew its permit request as of today for the proposed Hauled Wastewater Receiving and Evaporating Facility” in Clinton, said DHEC media relations director Ron Aiken.

The application had been to DHEC’s Bureau of Water for a No Discharge permit for the proposed Hauled Wastewater Receiving and Evaporating Facility.

Residents had met last Tuesday evening and worked to pursue plans to try and stop the venture. On Friday afternoon Clinton City Council met and instructed Interim City Manager Thomas Higgs to seek information about the potential environmental and economic impact the business might cause and request a public hearing.

“We understand that the permit has been withdrawn, and while the city does not know all the details surrounding the operations of the industry, we appreciate our citizens and community leaders for their efforts and we thank DHEC for their professionalism in allowing us to be notified. That was the point of us asking for a public hearing,” Higgs said, “so we could learn a little more about the project and its potential impact.”

The planned facility was located a half mile beyond the city limits, but nearby city businesses and residents had been seeking assistance from council members.

DHEC’s comment period was to end on Aug. 1, at which time its permitting division was to make the final decision.