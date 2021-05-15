Talmadge Wideman

Dateline – Clinton, South Carolina

Mr. Talmadge “Bo” Wideman, age 95, of Parker St. Clinton, SC, ended his journey on this earth and walked into his inheritance to be with his Lord, Jesus Christ, and his love, Louise Nelson Wideman on May 15, 2021.

Mr. Wideman was raised in Laurens County and was educated in their public schools. He enlisted into the US Army and proudly served his country during World War II. After his service, he returned to Clinton to play centerfield for the Clinton Bombers Baseball Club for many years.

“Bo” gave his life to Jesus Christ and was a faithful member of Fairview A.M.E. Church. He worked for many years for the City of Clinton and eventually retired from the First Baptist Church. He was a member of the VFW Post #5932, the Leroy Taylor Lodge #37, and the Snowflake Lodge #230.

He leaves to cherish his memories his sister, Clara Young (Willie James); step-brother, J. D. Williams (Helen); brother in law, Floyd Nelson (JoAnn); sister in law, Ernestine Williams; devoted nephews, Whilton Williams and Jesse Goggins; goddaughter, Shai Lindsay; and a host of nephews, nieces and other loving relatives and friends.