Prisma Health reduces hours, set to close The Ridge vaccine site

The CDC and the vaccine advisory committee has announced that children 12 and over can now receive the Pfizer vaccine, but Prisma Health began reducing hours at the Laurens site this week and it will close later this month.

Prisma Health administers the Pfizer brand vaccine.

Turnout has been lower at The Ridge in recent weeks, and patients have been able to easily get same day appointments and walk-in second doses, but effective this week, Monday, May 10, Laurens site instituted reduced days and hours.

Effective Monday May 24, The Ridge at Laurens vaccine site will close.

The Ridge, located at 301 Exchange Rd., Laurens, will be open Monday from noon to 3:30 p.m., and on Wednesday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

In general, Prisma still offers at its sites same-day appointments and second-dose walk-ins as vaccine supply is available.

Bring identification, such as a driver’s license or passport, and your insurance card and do not bring companions unless you need physical assistance or are under age.