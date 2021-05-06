Laurens, South Carolina

Judy Gresham Murphy, 64, of 564 Northside Church Rd. in Laurens and wife of William “Bill” Jerry Murphy, passed away Thursday, May 6, 2021, at her home.

Born in Whitmire, she was a daughter of the late Martha Gresham Reid and Clyde Otis Reid, and the late Tommy and Novice Gresham. She was retired from Walmart Distribution after 16 years of service. Judy enjoyed the beach and loved spending time with her family, especially her grandsons. She was looking forward to the birth of her first granddaughter, Ava Faye Toby.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by: her daughters, Angela Toby and Summer Toby (Ricky Silvers, Jr.) of Whitmire; a son, Bobby D. “Hank” Toby, Jr. (Harley) of Clinton; grandsons, Cameron Rice of Whitmire and Tripp Toby of Clinton; sister, Debra Lynn Lucas (Kenny) of Whitmire; and brother, Billy Gresham (Michelle) of Whitmire.

Funeral services will be held Monday, May 10, 2021, at 2:00 pm in The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel, conducted by Rev. Todd Johnson with burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary on Monday from 1:00 until 2:00 PM prior to the service.

The family will be at the residence.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.