Doris Faye Strickland Releford, 84, wife of Homer Releford, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 4, 2021.

Mrs. Releford was born in Lakeview, SC to the late Luther Strickland and Lena Baysdon. She retired from Kemet Electronics as a lab technician. She enjoyed cross stitching, was an avid reader, and a wonderful cook. She enjoyed camping and gardening and the annual family visit to Myrtle Beach.

Surviving in addition to her husband are her four sons and their wives, Keith and Linda Releford, Kevin and Dortlies Releford, Michael Pittman and Britt Releford.

She is predeceased by her first husband; Ray Pittman, Sr., a son; Thomas R. Pittman Jr., a daughter; Sherri Adair, and a sister; Mary Douglas.

A Celebration of Doris’s life will be held at Fletcher Funeral Service on Friday, April 9, 2021 at 11:00 AM. A visitation will be held an hour prior to the service. Burial will be held at Cannon Memorial Park following the service.