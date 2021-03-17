Severe weather expected in area for Thursday

According to local weather forecasts, Laurens County residents should brace for the possibility of severe weather Wednesday night and Thursday.

Laurens County is among the area south of the I-85 corridor that at the highest risk of severe storm activity. The storms could include high wins, hail and the possibility of tornadoes. Laurens County is in a “very high” region for the chances of tornado activity, according to forecast models.

The storm front is moving east and expected to arrive in the area tonight (March 17). Forecasters said if the lineof storms moves through earlier in the day Thursday, the threat of severe weather is lessened due to cooler temperatures. But if they arrive as temperatures rise, the threat increases.

Clinton Fire Chief Phillip Russell advises anyone with a smart phone to enable emergency alerts in the phone’s settings.

Emergency alerts will arrive on your phone if severe weather approaches the area.