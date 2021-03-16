Dateline – Laurens, South Carolina

Vicki K. Bryson, age 64, passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at the Regency Health Care in Greenville.

She was born February 1, 1957 in Greenville, SC and was the daughter of the late Milton and Doris Jackson King. She retired from Broad Street United Methodist Church as a Hostess. She attended Lucas Avenue Baptist Church for many years and participated virtually at Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church.

Mrs. Bryson is survived by her husband, Steve Bryson of the home; her sons, Stevie and Ruby Bryson and Heath and Jennifer Bryson both of Laurens; her two grandchildren, the loves of her life having cared for them since birth, Bo and Peyton Bryson; her sister, Sylvia and David Bryson of Greenville; her sister-in-law, Nancy King of Columbia and many nieces and nephews.

Cryptside Services will be held Friday, March 19, 2021 at 2 PM at the Pinelawn Memory Gardens Mausoleum. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Laurens County Humane Society, PO Box 1600, Clinton, SC 29325 or to Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church, 499 Chestnut Ridge Road, Laurens, SC 29325

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral Home of Clinton