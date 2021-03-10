Caime placed on leave, council to hold called meeting

* UPDATE: Council to hold called meeting March 18

Laurens County, S.C. – Laurens County Administrator Jon Caime was put on leave Tuesday night March 9 following an executive session.

“We sent a memo to department heads Wednesday morning to let them know that Dale Satterfield has been named Acting County Administrator,” said Laurens County Council Chairman Brown Patterson, referring to the Department of Public Works Director.

On Thursday, County Council announced a called meeting set for Thursday, March 18 at 5:30 p.m. at the Hillcrest Square Administration Offices. According to the agenda for the called meeting, council is to meet in executive session to address two personnel matters – one concerning county administration and the other concerning EMS personnel.

Caime remains an employee with Laurens County, Patterson said, and Satterfield also remains in his role over Public Works.

“I can’t talk about personnel matters beyond that,” Patterson said.

Caime was hired in 2016. In 2019, Laurens County Council offered him a three year extension.