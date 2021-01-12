Simpsonville, South Carolina

Linda “Pat” McGarity Combs, age 71, of Simpsonville and wife of Nathan Delbert Combs, passed away on Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at St. Francis Hospital in Greenville.

Born in Greenville, she was the daughter of the late Virginia Jones Starkey. Mrs. Combs retired from Woodward in Mauldin and was a member of Highland Home Baptist Church where she was a choir member. Her greatest joy in life was going to church and spending time with her family.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by: children, Virginia Ruth Collins (Jeff) of Gray Court, Cindy Sharpe (Hank) of Anderson, Dean McGarity (Seema) of Simpsonville, Pam Watkins (Carl) of Clinton, and Rebecca Hamby (Tony) of Gray Court; brother, Thomas Hooker (Betty) of Greenville; grandchildren, Bradley Burkhalter (Desirra), Tory Collins, Savannah Sharpe, J.W. Sharpe, Mary Katherine Hamby, Gage McGarity, Chandon McGarity, Mira McGarity, Haley Sharpe, Kelsey Sharpe, Karlie Watkins, and Judson Watkins; and great grandchildren, Levi Burkhalter and Aiden Burkhalter.

In addition to her mother, she was predeceased by three brothers.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 PM, on Saturday, January 16, 2021, at Highland Home Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Ben Rumph with burial to follow at Graceland Cemetery West in Greenville.

The family will receive friends in the church fellowship hall one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Highland Home Baptist Church, 21 Equinox Dr. Laurens, SC 29360.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.