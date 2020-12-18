Dateline – Clinton, South Carolina

Eugenia Neighbors Jacks, age 90, of A.B. Jacks Rd, Clinton SC went to be with the Lord on Friday, December 18, 2020.

She was born July 8, 1930 in Clinton and was the daughter of the late Albert Lee Neighbors and Dewie Park Neighbors. She was a predeceased by her parents and husband Erskine (Ert) Jacks, and brother Dillard Dennis Neighbors.

She is survived by her daughters, Nancy Lee Jacks Montgomery (George), Lora

Jacks Foster (David), and sons Erskine A. Jacks, Jr. (Karen), Albert B. Jacks (Angelia), and six grandchildren Trey Jacks (Melanie), Ross Jacks (Melody), Sarah Jacks, A.B. Jacks (Madison), Dr. Isaac Jacks and special friend Alissa, Calleigh Jacks, and four great-grandchildren Harper, Jarrett, Annabelle, and Josie; and her former daughter-in-law, Alicia Leigh Jacks.

Eugenia graduated from Clinton High School and went on to graduate from Furman University. She was a member of Leesville Southern Methodist Church and was active in the Missionary Society. She served as a teacher in School District 56; was a librarian in the School District 55, as well as the truant officer of Laurens County. She was an active member of Alpha Delta Kappa teacher’s sorority. She was a very caring and compassionate person who always put the needs of others ahead of her own.

NeNe, as known by her grandchildren, was adored by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and loved them all. She will be sorely missed.

Graveside services will be conducted Monday, Dec. 21st at 2:00 PM at Leesville Southern Methodist Church Cemetery. If you plan to attend the graveside service we respectfully ask that you wear a mask and social distance.

Eugenia’s family thanks the staff at Carolina Gardens for treating her with kindness and compassion. Also a special thanks to her loving caregiver Mae Anderson.

If you would like to make a donation in her memory please make donations to, Leesville Southern Methodist Church, care of Don Adams, 2021 A.B. Jacks Rd. Clinton, SC 29325 or Boy’s Farm, P.O. Box 713, Newberry, SC 29108.

Gray Funeral Home Clinton