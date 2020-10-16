Gray Court, South Carolina

Mildred “Mickey” June Blake Pemberton Robinson, age 84, of Gray Court, passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020, at McCall Hospice House in Simpsonville.

Born in Huntington, West Virginia, she was a daughter of the late Ben and Mae Russell Blake. Mickey was a homemaker and attended Hickory Tavern Church of God. She loved working puzzles and playing games such as bingo. She adored spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving are her children, Brenda Lincoln and husband Randy of Kenova, WV, Janet Holland of Selma, AL, and Howard Lee Pemberton, Jr. and wife Katrina of Gray Court, SC; step-children, David Robinson and Linda Chapman, both of Apple Grove, WV, and Brenda Kay Casto of Charleston, SC; brothers, Bobby Blake and Kenny Blake, both of Huntington, WV; sisters, Nancy Woodall of Huntington, WV, Reta Smith of Lesage, WV, and Emily “Sis” Deal of Ravenswood, WV; twenty-three grandchildren, and many loving great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Mickey was predeceased by two husbands, Howard Lee Pemberton, Sr. and Glen Robinson; two children, David Lee Pemberton and Teresa Barlitt; seven brothers, and three sisters.

Memorial services will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, October 19, 2020, at Hickory Tavern Church of God conducted by Rev. Chad Jordan.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Open Arms Hospice, 1836 West Georgia Road, Simpsonville, SC 29680.

