Delores ‘Dee’ Emerson Webb Garrette, 65, of Lebanon, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Smith County Health and Rehabilitation after a battle with Alzheimer’s.

Dee was born on December 8, 1954 to the late Harold Dwayne Emerson and Lolita ‘Lee’ Wood Emerson in Maryland. Dee graduated from Puyallup Valley Highschool in Puyallup, Washington and attended Wilson County Technical College in Wilson, North Carolina.

Dee was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother who had a fierce love for her family. She enjoyed reading her romance novels, gardening with her husband, and working on crafts. Dee was an avid dog lover and candy connoisseur. She was a remarkable woman who never met a stranger and was always willing to help those in need. She delighted in the holidays, especially Christmas. She was a member of First Church of Nazarene and took pleasure in spending time with her church family when possible.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister Diane Marie Thorsen, her former husband, Marion Wesley Webb, and her beloved dog, Angel Girl.

Left to honor Dee and remember her love are her husband, Ernest Garrette; daughter, Theresa Maire (Jerome) White; grandchildren, Seth Emerson Kent, Michaela Shai (Benjamin) Wilcox, D’Ariel Narissa Emerson-Webb, Wesley Jason Bishop; great-grandchildren, Kennedy Reece Wilcox, Carter Shane Wilcox; brothers, Robert Dean Norris, Dwayne Eugene Norris; sisters, Debra K. Emerson (Howard) Blosser, Darlene Inez Williams, Donna Greiwe, Patty Wulff; along with many nieces, nephews and great-nieces/nephews.

The family requests that all flowers and notes are sent to First Church of Nazarene, Lebanon, Tennessee. There will be a celebration of life on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 11am at First Church of Nazarene in Lebanon, Tennessee.