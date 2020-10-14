COVID-19 cases force Hillcrest closure to public

Several confirmed cases of COVID-19 among staff members have forced changes in operations at Laurens County government offices at the Hillcrest Judicial Complex and Administration Building.

The decision was made Wednesday night to suspend public access to the administration building beginning Thursday (Oct. 15) until further notice.

The following offices will provide services under these conditions:

Laurens County Treasurer, Auditor and Assessor:

These Offices will be accepting phone calls, emails, faxes and mail.

Any business needing to be conducted with the offices of the Laurens County Treasurer, Auditor or Assessor will be conducted at the drive-thru window.

Due to the concern for the COVID-19, the following procedures are in place.

Payments for taxes would continue to be taken on the website http : www.laurenscounty sctaxes.com and via phone 1-866-984-9289 along with the night drop available after hours.

The drive through would be available during normal business hours (9:00 am until 5:00 pm)

During normal business hours someone from the Auditor and Assessor’s Office would be available at the drive through area for time-sensitive vehicle and real property tax concerns.

All other questions and concerns would need to be handled by telephone during business hours.

Assessor’s Office 864-984-6546 Option 5

Auditor’s Office 864-984-2535 Option 5

Treasurer’s Office 864-984-4742 Option 5

Laurens County Building Codes & Inspections

This office will be conducting all business accepting phone calls, emails, faxes and mail.

Laurens County Voter Registrations

The Laurens County Registrations and Elections office, located at the historic courthouse, will be remain open for absentee voting,

Laurens County Magistrate and Municipal Courts:

Magistrates Court has temporarily suspended operations due to the courthouse being closed to the public. Anyone with a pending criminal/traffic case between the dates of Oct. 15-Oct. 30 will be rescheduled. A summons will be mailed to you reflecting a new court date and time for you to appear. Clinton/Laurens Municipal courts will not be affected with this closure and will remain open during normal business hours. Laurens Magistrate Court will resume normal operations on October 30, 2020 unless further action is needed. Should you have any questions or concerns, you may call (864) 681-0583 or email [email protected] .

The Clerk of Court is available by phone (864) 984-3538 with options.

Business can be conducted through the treasurers drive thru for Register of Deeds and Clerk of Court. Citizens may need to call to let us know we have something.

Staff will be available by phone and can email or fax information to public. For Clerk of Court( [email protected],laurens.sc.us ) register of deeds ( [email protected] ),

Laurens and Clinton Public Library:

The library is committed to continue services while following DHEC and CDC recommendations to keep its staff and the citizens of Laurens County as safe as possible. This includes delivering books to the curb, waiving fines on overdue books and possibly story times via the Internet.

Call the Laurens Library at 864-681-7323 or the Clinton Library at 864-833-1853 for more information.