Crusaders roll over Jeff Davis, 52-14

Laurens Academy returned to its winning ways Friday night with a 52-14 SCISA 8-man football victory over host Jefferson Davis Academy Friday night in Blackville.

Senior quarterback Thomas Lowry connected on three touchdown passes with wide receiver Caio Rita and ran for two other scores as the Crusaders (3-2) jumped out to a 22-8 first-quarter lead and never looked back. LA added 17 unanswered points in the second quarter to put the game away.

Lowry also threw touchdown passes to Diamonte Grant, Clarence Bertoli and Jonas Smith on the night.

LA is to host King Academy next Friday for Homecoming. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.