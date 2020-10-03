Laurens, South Carolina

Joseph “Curtis” Merchant, age 75, of 401 Calhoun Street, and husband of Mary Sue Williamson Merchant, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Hospice of Laurens County Hospice House.

Born in Clinton, he was a son of the late Claude Tillman and Mary Deyton Merchant. Curtis was formerly employed with Joanna Mills, Bohnson HVAC, and Laurens City Police Department. He was of the Pentecostal Faith and was formerly a Mason.

Surviving in addition to his wife are two sons, Michael Curtis Merchant of Laurens, and Joseph “Jason” Merchant and wife Amber of Laurens; two brothers, Wayne Merchant and wife Betty Jean of Newberry, and Eugene Merchant of Clinton; and three sisters, Carolyn Huey of Laurens, Kathy Deadwyler of Clinton, and Diane Parks of Laurens.

In addition to his parents, Curtis was predeceased by a brother, Frank Merchant; and a sister, Coleen Young.

Graveside services will be held at 3:00 pm on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

The family will be at their respective homes.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Laurens County, PO Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.