Clinton, South Carolina

Richard “Dennis” Hill, age 73, formerly of Clinton, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020, at Laurens Estates.

Born in Clinton, he was a son of the late Edward J. Hill and Eula Reece Hill Penland. Dennis was formerly employed in textiles with Phillip Fibers and was of the Baptist faith.

Surviving are his son, Bryant Hill; brothers, Ronald Wayne “Ronnie” Hill, Eddie Joe Hill, and Tommy Penland; and grandson, William Jordan Hill.

In addition to his parents, Dennis was predeceased by his sisters, Barbara Penland Powers and Judy Penland Hunnicutt.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at Rosemont Cemetery in Clinton.

