Norman Lee Blackwell, age 67, was called for the great fishing trip from his home on Sunday, September 20, 2020.

He was born in Laurens and was a son of the late Clarence Lee and Mary Elaine Floyd Blackwell.

Mr. Blackwell is survived by his wife, Barbara Blackwell of the home; two daughters, Lauren Abigail Blackwell of Laurens and Emily Elizabeth Blackwell; and three brothers, Larry Blackwell (Holly) of Union, Mike Blackwell (Karen) of Greenwood, and David Blackwell (Kyucha) of Macon, GA.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Kenny Blackwell.

Graveside services will be held Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at 11:00 AM, at Forest Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10:30 to 11:00 AM at the cemetery.

