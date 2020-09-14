Dateline – Laurens, South Carolina

As requested by God, James Rodney Deason, 63, of 113 Apex Street in Laurens, crossed

over to Heaven the 14th of September 2020. Rodney was the youngest of four children born

to James and Betty who preceded him in death along with our beloved sister Linda. He was

an intricate part of our family, a kind and gentle soul, who lived life to the fullest. Rodney, along

with his siblings, experienced the life of an Air Force family living in Iowa, Montana, England and

Texas before settling in Laurens. He acquired many friends all over the country and became like

a family member of other families. Missing him the most is his pet companion Boolie whom we

will love and take care of.

The five Elders of our family would text a Good morning message every morning. Those who

did not respond were called and checked on. Rod missed Tuesdays check in. We know he

moved on to be with Linda and others. Us remaining Elders will continue this tradition knowing

that a simple good morning and I love you has an everlasting impact and understanding it may

our last Good Morning. Until we meet again.

Love you Rod.

Rodney will be cremated and his ashes distributed at his favorite location. There will be a private

family tribute at a later date for Rodney. Those who want to express their condolences can do so

online at Gray Funeral Home or contribute to The Laurens County Animal Shelter.

