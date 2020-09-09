Dateline – Clinton, South Carolina

Dana Branton Harwell

February 22, 1966 – September 9, 2020

Dana Branton Harwell, 54, passed away at home on September 9, 2020. Born to Charles Herbert Branton and the late Barbara Shook Branton, Dana grew up in Cartersville, Georgia with her sisters, Alecia and Kristi, and lots of family.

Dana was a hardworking student and athlete at Cartersville High. She later attended Mercer University and the University of Louisville for her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Early Childhood Education. She taught nearly 24 years. She loved teaching and children, and it was one of her greatest joys to educate and care for her many students.

At Mercer Dana met (Hugh) Blake Harwell. After convincing her to date him, Blake proposed to Dana in a magnolia tree on campus. They had 32 adventure-filled years as best friends, travel buddies, and life partners.

Dana was a mother to two daughters, Brindley and Abby. She planned all their parties and holidays, supplied them with plenty of books, always watched Little Women with them at Christmas, and supported all–well, most–of their pursuits. Most importantly, she taught them to love others and Jesus. She raised and loved them well.

Committed to her faith and the Church, Dana served alongside Blake in their local churches and communities through missions, Vacation Bible School, children’s ministries, hosting, and countless other ways.

Dana is survived by her husband; two daughters and son-in-law; her father and mother, Charles and Cathy; three sisters and one brother; her nephews and nieces; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; and many beloved friends.

The family extends its heartfelt gratitude to Dana’s oncologist, Dr. Mehta, and the community of Clinton who have shown them tremendous love and support.

Dana’s life was filled with love. She lived according to her favorite Scripture: “to act justly and to love mercy and to walk humbly with [her] God.”

A private service will be held at First Baptist Church in Clinton, South Carolina. Video of the service will be available at 6 p.m. on September 20. To view the recording, please visit FBC Clinton, SC’s Youtube channel: www.youtube.com/c/FBCClintonSC.

An open visitation with the family will begin at 5:30 p.m. on September 20 on First Baptist Clinton’s campus outdoors under the trees. Social distancing and masks are required.

Another celebration of life service will be held outside at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 26 at Heritage Baptist Church in Cartersville, Georgia.

In lieu of flowers and per Dana’s wishes, please make a donation to any of the following: