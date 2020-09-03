Teen drowns after jumping from bridge into Lake Rabon

A teenager drowned Thursday afternoon after jumping off a bridge into Lake Rabon.

The identity of the teen, a male, has not been released by the Laurens County Coroner’s Office. The incident occurred around 3 p.m. on Wilsontown Road in Laurens. The teen was apparently at the bridge with two friends when he jumped into the lake and did not resurface.

Crews from the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, Laurens County Fire Department, Laurens County EMS and water rescue teams responded to the incident.

The Advertiser will update this story as more information becomes available.