Wiltrice Gentry Cook, 98, formerly of Gray Court, and a resident of NHC Laurens, joined her husband Floyd in Heaven on August 29, 2020. They had been married 66 years.

Born in Greenville, she was the daughter of the late Daniel Homer and Oressa Wilburn Gentry. She was the middle child of seven children. (Dan, Doris, Dot, Ray, Mary and Jim.) Ray Henderson of Mauldin is her only surviving sibling. “Trice” was a member of Friendship Baptist Church. When she was able, she loved playing the piano at church, singing alto and tenor in the choir and she was well-known for her “Pound Cake Ministry”. Her grandchildren loved her caramel cake so much that Grandmother/Granny would make two squares so there would be eight corners! She was an excellent seamstress and worked for many years in men’s alteration departments in many stores as well as in her home.

Wiltrice and Floyd walked the Christian walk together and taught it to their children. Her family was the light of her life. Family gatherings were so important to her. During the last few months, she desperately missed the in-person visits with her children and grandchildren. She is survived by her children, Genny and Tommy Hindman of Gray Court, Bobby and Judy Cook of Simpsonville, and Anne and Joe Babb of Gray Court. She was blessed with six grandchildren: Greg Hindman, Gretchen (Jim) Moore of Greenville, Becky (Fadi) Nobarak of Greenville, Julie (Andrew) Smith of James Island, Emily (Jonathan) Montjoy of Pauline, and Suzanne (Stony) Reid of Aiken, and eight great-grandchildren: Jake Knight, Rose Moore, Sydney, Elias and Simon Nobarak, Allison and Anna Claire Smith and Ellisyn Montjoy.

A graveside service will be at 4:00 PM, Friday, September 4, at Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery conducted by Rev. Caleb Levi and Mr. Joe Babb. The family will be at their respective homes. The family would like to thank the staff at NHC Laurens for the care given to her—and especially Phyllis Irby, Jasmine Irby and Kealah Cheshire.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Friendship Baptist Church, 3436 Friendship Church Road, Gray Court, SC 29645.

