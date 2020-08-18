Hickory Tavern, South Carolina

Cora Hughes Owens, age 79, of 242 Hickory Heights Drive, and wife of Jerry Owens went home to be with her Lord on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Self Regional Medical Center in Greenwood.

Born in Laurens County, she was a daughter of the late David Bryson Hughes, Sr. and Annie Mae Crowder Hughes. She worked for CMI Industries until the plant closed in 2001, and retired from Laurens District 55 High School in June of 2006. She was an active member of Bethel Baptist Church.

In addition to her husband, Cora is survived by her two sons, Ricky Owens of the home and Tony Owens (Ginger) of Seymour, TN; two grandchildren, Tara Owens of Seymour, TN, Tyler Owens (Courtney) of Seymour, TN; three great-grandchildren, Jaxxon Botkin, Walker Owens and Boone Owens, all of Seymour, TN; two brothers, Leonard Hughes (Ruby) and Jimmy Hughes (Sherry) both of Laurens; two sisters, Dorothy Davis of Laurens and Elaine Brown (Dean) of Cross Hill.

In addition to her parents, Cora was predeceased by two brothers, David Bryson Hughes, Jr. and Robert N. Hughes and a sister, Frances Hughes.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM, on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery Conducted by Rev. James K. Hamilton. The family will receive friends immediately following the graveside service.

The family will be at the home, 242 Hickory Heights Drive, Gray Court, SC 29645.

Memorials may be made to Bethel Baptist Church, 885 Bethel Church Road, Laurens, SC 29360.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.