Dateline – Chappells, South Carolina

Anita Nelson Barrett, 66 of Chappells, South Carolina went to meet her heavenly Father on August 12, 2020. Born in Clinton, South Carolina, she was the daughter of Bob and Mary Nelson. She was an active member of Chappells Baptist Church. She started her career at Jacob’s Press in Clinton, South Carolina and retired from Keys Printing in Greenville, South Carolina after over 25 years of service as an award-winning account executive.

Anita loved spending time at her lake house with friends and family. She spent most of her free time hiking, planting flowers, or waterskiing with her grandkids. Over the years, Anita attended and lead numerous bible study groups while impacting the lives of many.

She is survived by her mother, Mary Nelson; her husband, James Ward; her sister, Ellen Nelson; her sister, JoAn Ball (Carl); her brother, Robert Nelson; her daughter, Dawn Barrett Sherfield (Reid); her grandson, Dillon Barrett Sherfield; her granddaughter, Kaitlin Reid Sherfield-Tarver (Joshua); and her granddaughter, Jessica Mae Sherfield.

She was predeceased by her father Bob Nelson.

A private memorial service will be held at Grays Funeral Home on Saturday, August 15 at 11:00 am. The service can be viewed online at www.grayfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Gray funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her honor to Hospice of Laurens County or to Chappells Baptist Church.

Gray Funeral Home of Clinton