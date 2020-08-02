Laurens, South Carolina

Howard James “Jim” Hitchner, Jr., age 67, of 29 Madden Heights Extension, and husband of Bernadette Antao Hitchner, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020, at his home.

Born in Salem County, NJ, he was a son of the late Howard James Hitchner, Sr. and Thelma Muhs Hitchner. Mr. Hitchner was a Marine Vietnam Veteran. He was a member of Gospel Tabernacle and retired as a truck driver from Walmart.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by: his children, Jamie Hitchner, Jimmy Hitchner, Chris Hitchner, and Joey Hitchner, all of Laurens; brother, Tommy Hitchner (Patty) of Laurens; sisters, Donna Hitchner, Gail Hitchner and Patricia Dathe (Scott) all of Florida; and ten grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Sheryl Ross.

Funeral services will be held at Noon on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel conducted by Rev. AJ Bible with burial to follow at Westview Memorial Park with Military Honors.

The family will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary on Tuesday from 6:00-8:00pm.

