Waterloo, South Carolina

Danny Lee Weathers, age 67, of 473 Relax Street, and husband of Denise Hellams Weathers, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020, at his home.

Born in Laurens, he was the son of Jessie Lee and Doris Davis Weathers. A member of Shade Tree Revival Church in Waterloo, he was an avid Nascar fan, Mr. Weathers was a wonderful papa and hard worker. He loved racing go carts and enjoyed spending time with his family.

In addition to his wife and parents, he is survived by his daughter: Wendy Weathers Nix and husband James of Waterloo; grandchildren, Michaela Weathers of Waterloo, Jaeden Weathers of Laurens, and Emily and Brooke Abercrombie, both of Waterloo; sisters, Rita Dukes of Waterloo and Gail Rumfelt and husband Mark of Waterloo.

Mr. Weathers was predeceased by a son, Michael “Pee Wee” Weathers.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Union Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Grady Lothridge, Rev. James Nix, and Rev. Chris Garrison with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

The family will be at the home and will receive friends in the church immediately following the committal service.

Memorials may be made to Laurens County Cancer Association, 1337 Medical Ridge Road, Clinton, SC 29325.

The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice and especially Carol, Jessica, Audrey, Robert and Robbie for their love and care.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.