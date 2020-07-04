Dateline – Laurens, South Carolina

Hilda Cruse Barlow, age 85, widow of the Rev. Earl Barlow, Sr., went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Saturday, July 4, 2020.

She was born in Rosefield, LaSalle Parrish, LA and was the daughter of the late Jewel Ivey Cruse and Jessie Mae Erskine Cruse. She was married to Rev. Earl Barlow, Sr. for 64 years before his passing in 2018. Hilda and Earl were not only partners in marriage, but in business and in doing the Lord’s work. She was an avid writer and the author of 2 books.

Mrs. Barlow is survived by three daughters, Mary Ann Burton (Robert) of Cowpens, Linda C. Dalton of Laurens, Donna E. Clawson of St. Augustine, FL; one son, Mark D. Barlow, Sr. (Kim) of Gaffney, and one brother, Wayne Cruse (Phyllis) of Winnsboro, LA. She is also survived by her thirteen grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and her parents, she is predeceased by her son, Earl Barlow, Jr.; her brother, Perry Murrell Cruse; and her sister, Duetta Cruse Mock.

Cryptside services will be held Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 11 AM at the Forest Lawn Mausoleum Chapel in Laurens. The family will receive friends immediately following the services at the chapel.

Serving as Honorary Pallbearers are her grandsons, Wayne Dalton, Jason Clawson, Noah Burton, Luke Escalante, Mark Barlow, Jr., and Earl Barlow, III.

