Sandra Alexander

Greenwood, South Carolina

Sandra Jean Hastings Alexander, 69, resident of Greenwood, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020 at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont.

Born October 21, 1950 in Aiken, she was the daughter of Helen Hastings and the late Nathan Padgett. She was a graduate of Abbeville High School and worked for Jostens Caps and Gowns Production. Sandra gave many years of service to the Laurens VFW Post 3354.

She was of the Baptist faith and a wonderful mother and grandmother who loved to cook, cross stitch, sew and was an avid Clemson fan. Sandra enjoyed nature and being outside. She was the heart and soul of our family who will be dearly missed.

Surviving are two sons, Michael Temple and wife Michelle of Campobello and Derryk Alexander and wife Ashley of Clinton; one daughter, Kyslee Blohm and husband Michael of Greenwood; one brother. John Hastings of Greenville; one sister, Joyce McCall and husband Jimmy of Williamston; and ten grandchildren, Cara Davis, Alyssa Temple, Katelyn Wilson, Emily Temple, Lincoln Alexander, Kennedy Alexander, Gabby Blohm, Madison Blohm, Ella Claire Blohm and Harper Blohm.

Funeral services will be conducted 11AM Tuesday from the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Johnnie Waller officiating. The service will be livestreamed and can be viewed by visiting Sandra’s Tribute Wall at www.blythfuneralhome.com.

The family is at their respective homes and will receive friends from 10-11AM Tuesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Veterans of Foreign Wars, 763 E Main St, Laurens, SC 29360.

Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Alexander family.