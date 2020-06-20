Columbia, South Carolina

Verna Louise Cooper Jenkins, age 84, beloved wife of the late Dr. Thomas E. Jenkins, died on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the Life Care Center of Columbia.

Born in Mayesville, SC she was the daughter of the late John Milton “Buddy” Cooper, Sr. and Margaret “Maggie Lou” White Cooper. Mrs. Jenkins graduated from Lander College. She was a physical education teacher and sold Aflac Insurance in Laurens County for many years. In addition, she was involved with the Special Olympics. Mrs. Jenkins was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Laurens.

Mrs. Jenkins is survived by her three children, Thomas E. Jenkins, Jr. and his wife Suzanne of Spartanburg, SC, Lynn J. Young and her husband Joe of Charlotte, NC, and Lisa J. Sapp of Columbia, SC; six grandchildren, Krystina Nance, Thomas Bradley, Matthew Young, Margaret Young, Chandler Jenkins, and Chase Jenkins; one great grandchild, Brayden Croft; and one nephew, John M. Cooper, III

In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Jenkins was preceded in death by her brother, John M. Cooper, Jr.; sister-in-law, Leila Grace Cooper; and nephew, Job Kenyon Cooper.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 11:00 am in the Mayesville Black River Cemetery with the Rev. Kirk Lawton officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.

The service may be viewed online at www.bullockfuneralhome.com and clicking on the obituary page of Verna Jenkins.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Laurens, 244 West Main Street, Laurens, SC 29360; Mayesville Black River Cemetery, P.O. Box 441, Mayesville, SC 29104; Smile Train, 633 Third Avenue, 9th Floor, New York, NY 10017; or Animal Wellness Action, 611 Pennsylvania Avenue, Suite 136, Washington, D.C. 20003.

You may go to www.bullockfuneralhome.com and sign the family’s guest book.

The family has chosen Bullock Funeral Home of Sumter for the arrangements.