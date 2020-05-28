Dateline – Laurens, South Carolina

Howard Ray Johnson was born on August 22, 1966 in Laurens County Hospital, and passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020.

He was a resident of Laurens, SC and the son to the late Tommy Johnson, Sr. and Ray Johnson Howard. He was a self-employed Carpenter who loved fishing, hunting, and racing.

Mr. Johnson is survived by his two daughters, Rachel Johnson-Patterson (Kevin) and Heather Raye Johnson; his sister, Carol Owens (Bennie Owens); his brother, Randy Dickson (Gladys); his significant other, Debra Pope; his three grandchildren, Cadance Byars, Kamden Patterson, Serafina Annalyse Johnson; and many nieces and nephews.

Howard was predeceased by his brothers, Ralph Dickson (Wanda), Jerry Dickson (Joann), Bruce Dickson (Linda).

Memorial Services will be held Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Laurens Assembly of God at 2 PM with burial to take place at Sandy Springs United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service at church from 1 to 2 PM.

