Laurens, South Carolina

Mrs. Brenda Ann Davis Johnson, age 71, of Reedy Road Laurens went to be with her Heavenly Father on Tuesday May 19, 2020 at NHC Laurens. Born on May 28, 1948; Mrs. Johnson was a 1970 graduate of Sanders High School and worked at Whitten Center for many years. She was a member of New Grove Baptist Church Laurens, SC.

She leaves the following to forever cherish her memories are her husband Bernard, her children: Benjy Davis of Laurens, Johnell ( Jennifer) Davis of Seattle, WA, Tameka(Milton) Wallace of Mountville SC, Samantha Owens and Aundrea Lane both of Laurens; 14 grandchildren and 5 great grand children as well as many other loving relatives and friends.

The private celebration of life for Mrs. Brenda Ann Davis Johnson was held on May 24,2020 with burial at New Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Laurens.