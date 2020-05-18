Dateline – Laurens, South Carolina

Mr. Corance Alfred Myrick, Jr. was born to the late Corance Alfred Myrick, Sr. and Vorise Simms Myrick on November 4, 1935. He grew up in the Red Oak Community in Barnwell County, along with his sister Vorise Deborah.

He attended a two room school known as Diamond Dale from the 1st -8th grade and continued his education graduating from Butler High School in 1952 in Barnwell,SC. Corance Myrick graduated from SCSC with a education degree and his teaching began within the Laurens District School system.

Corance began his Christian journey at the Second Mount Olive Baptist Church at a early age, where he worked with the Mt. Calvary Baptist Association within this region during his college years. Some of the many positions held at this church included church clerk, member of the usher board, singing in the choir before being ordained as a Deacon at Second Mount Olive Baptist Church. He served faithfully until ailing health limited his service to this church. While still working at Second Mount Olive Baptist Church, Corance Myrick became an associate member and Deacon with the Springfield Baptist Church located in Laurens, SC. Here his service to God continued to grow along new affiliations to the Tumbling Shoals Baptist Association. Corance Myrick continued working diligently within the Springfield Baptist Church until the time of his death. Many of the ministries from youth mirrored the ministries he worked so diligently as an adult. These ministries included Sunday School teacher and Superintendent, choir member, usher and Deacon.

Corance Myrick was faithful and committed to the Tumbling Shoals Baptist Association. He served as Chairman of the Trustee Board, Vice Moderator of Union #2, Chairman of the Finance Committee, President Emeritus of the Baptist Congress of Christian Education wherein the C.A. Myrick Scholarship fund was established in his honor and he also served on various committees.

Upon graduating from college, Corance Myrick married Dora Creech in October 1956. To this union four children were born Theodora; Benjamin[deceased] Joyce and Corance III. At the time of his transition all children were present by his side.

Corance Myrick began his teaching career at Sanders High School located on Green Street in Laurens, SC until the merging of all schools in the county. The new Laurens District High School opened in 1972 where Corance Myrick worked in what was called the vocational building where he taught Building Construction which included masonry and carpentry classes. In his Summers and after school hours, he worked as a professional brick mason until health issues caused him to refrain from this challenging endeavor.

Corance Myrick organization affiliations included Barnwell Lodge #180 where he was demitted to the Jeptha Lodge #27 in Laurens ,SC. Corance Myrick had reach the title of Master Mason Prince Hall Affiliated.

Corance Myrick leave to cherish his memories are his wife, Dora Myrick of Laurens, SC. Theodora Myers of Ft. Knox, KY; Joyce Myrick of Summerville, SC, Corance Myrick, III [Lea] of Laurens/ Ridgeville, SC. One sister, Vorise M. Peeple of Barnwell, SC. Five grandchildren: Antwone Hubert, Jeremy Myers, Kendra Myrick, Sean Myers and Candice Myrick and host of great grand children. Many nieces, nephews, cousins and vast assortment of friends.