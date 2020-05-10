Laurens, South Carolina

Wade Anthony “Tony” Prather, 64, husband of Susan Bryant Prather, moved on from this world on Sunday, May 10, 2020.

Born in Whitmire, SC, he was a son of the late Frank and Grace Johnson Prather. Surviving are his wife of 27 years, a brother, Randall “Hubba” Prather of Laurens, a sister, Evonne Prather of Leesville, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Eddie Prather.

Tony was an avid Gamecock fan, loved to travel the world, and loved all of his extended family and friends. He retired from Whitten Center in Clinton after 38 years of service.

He attended Poplar Springs Baptist Church.

Private Family Services will be held at a later date. Parker-White Funeral Home, Ware Shoals in charge of arrangements. Online Condolences may be made at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com.