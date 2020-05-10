Laurens, South Carolina

Dorothy “Dot” Westmoreland Mauldin, 87, widow of William “Bill” Clayton Mauldin passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Born in Laurens, she was the daughter of the late Boyd and Luna Watts Westmoreland. Dot was a graduate of Laurens High School and was a lifelong member of Second Baptist Church where she was a member of Women of the Word Sunday School Class. She worked for Hill, Jenkins and Rankin Doctors’ Office for over 25 years as an insurance assistant.

She is survived by: children Steve Mauldin and wife Mary of James Island, Sandra Mauldin Johnson and husband Yates of Greenwood and David Mauldin of Laurens; granddaughter, Christie Johnson Hansen; and great grandchildren, Savannah Syke, Griffin Syke, Carsen Syke, Baylor Syke, and Gehrig Hansen.

A private funeral service will be held Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel conducted by Rev. J.D. Shiflet with burial following in Westview Memorial Park.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a brother Boyd Wendell Westmoreland.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Second Baptist Church, 414 Fleming St., Laurens, SC 29360.

